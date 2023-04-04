How Christians mark the importance of Easter Advertising Feature

For people of faith Easter is often regarded as the most holy of the religious celebrations. Picture Shutterstock

FOR Christians, Easter marks the end of Lent or 40 days of penance and fasting.

It's the major festival in the Christian calendar when, according to the Christian faith, Jesus was resurrected three days after his crucifixion.

This is the backdrop for so many Easter traditions.

Hot cross buns are marked with a cross symbolic of that on which Christ died.

Many Christians eat lamb at Easter to remember the sacrifice of Jesus, being "the lamb of God".

In the Philippines province of Pampanga, believers drag heavy crosses through the streets and even nail themselves to a cross as part of a festival marking Easter.

Easter traditions vary across the globe and according to religion.

Many African Christian countries view Easter as more significant than Christmas.

Fasika, as Easter is known in Ethiopia, has special significance as fulfilling God's word, which is overcoming death (by way of Jesus rising on the third day of Fasika).

Orthodox Christianity is the main religion in Russia and other Eastern European countries, where worshippers greet each other over the period with "Christ is risen".

There are some unusual traditions celebrating Easter. In the Scilly Islands, believers perform a goose dance, a practice that originated in the 19th century, where women dress as men and men as women.

Ukrainians have taken Easter egg painting to new heights, scratching designs on eggshells and dyeing eggs in various colours.



They then take their eggs to a priest to be blessed, along with other basic foods such as bread and salt that they later eat to break the fasting associated with Lent.

You will notice Easter falls on different dates over the years.

That's because the holiday falls on the first Sunday after the full moon on or after the northern spring equinox.

Scholars believe Jesus died on Friday, April 3, AD 33.

According to the Gospel of Mark, Jesus died about 3pm, or the ninth hour of the day.

The Gospel of Luke states Jesus was resurrected three days after his crucifixion.

Some of his followers went to his tomb on the Sunday to find his body was not there.

Jesus is believed to have risen from the dead and remained on earth 40 days before ascending to heaven, to sit at the right hand of God.