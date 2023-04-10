According to Sustain - the Australia Food Network, a food system "is everything that happens from farm to fork, from paddock to plate and from soil to stomach so that we can all eat every day. So, it's farming, it's food processing and manufacturing, it's transport and logistics, it's retail and marketing, it's consumption - eating and cooking, and it's dealing with waste and recycling. The food system impacts climate change, biodiversity and human health in very major ways. It's everyone's business and we all need to be involved in whatever way we can."