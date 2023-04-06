Blue Mountains Gazette
Visitor pay smart parking is to be implemented in the Blue Mountains in July, 2023

April 7 2023 - 7:30am
Visitor pay smart parking will be rolled out in the Mountains from July, after Blue Mountains City Council adopted the Parking Strategic Plan at the February council meeting.

