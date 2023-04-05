She's only 16, but Grace Robinson of Springwood is happy to be a trailblazer in her new sport of weightlifting.
She pushed her Dad into including her in the sport, after he signed up her older brother, Alex, during COVID. Her brother wanted to build strength for his soccer commitments.
"I think I was into the gym at the time and I was offended that Dad hadn't asked me.
"I liked the strength part, it was new and exciting. It was definitely a good challenge."
She started with squats and then "lifting a broomstick" in August 2021 - training online due to the pandemic.
Robinson has been coached by Madeline and Joshua Wu and also helped by their famous sibling, Olympic diver Melissa, who recently got her weightlifting coach credentials.
"They really helped me with core, it's all technique. If I look back I was terrible [at the beginning], I wasn't bracing my core enough."
Robinson was headhunted into the national performance pathway squad in 2022 and travelled to Perth for the national titles in August last year and then to Auckland, New Zealand, in February this year, for her first international competition.
She didn't place but she lifted 56kg in snatch and 74/75kg ??in clean and jerk in New Zealand.
"I felt a lot of stress [in the lead-up] to that competition, so it was definitely a good outcome."
Robinson is now set to compete on April 21-23 in Queensland at the nationals against much older lifters - in the Under 20s and Under 23's 64kg weight division.
Robinson trains in a club called Hrd Kaw in Sydney's west - where the majority of weightlifters are women. She trains for about 12 hours a week and does another 10 hours on her own bodybuilding training. A 4.30am start is not unusual.
"I've gained another family - they are some of my favourite people [at Hrd Kaw]. I can be having a really bad day and it's really positive. The club has taught me a lot of resilience. It's such a good community."
Her current personal best for the clean and jerk is 74kg ??? and for the snatch is 60kg.
While she hasn't ruled out a tilt in the future at the Olympics, she said she is "focusing on the now".
Robinson played netball from age six and was on a netball scholarship program at Westfield Sports High School.
"I think it was time for a change, I'm definitely proud of myself, I just focus on every next comp and getting stronger.
"I had a netball coach and he always said [if things didn't go to plan] 'next thing' - instead of dwelling on it."
She plans to start certificates in nutrition at TAFE later this year.
