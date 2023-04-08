Blue Mountains Gazette
State rowing champions for Blaxland High School

April 8 2023 - 2:45pm
Blaxland High School students Viti Young and Emily Boyes won their double scull races at the Combined High School (CHS) championships and at the NSW Schoolgirl Head of the River event.

Local News

