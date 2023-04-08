State rowing champions for Blaxland High School

Blaxland High School students Viti Young and Emily Boyes won their double scull races at the Combined High School (CHS) championships and at the NSW Schoolgirl Head of the River event.
The CHS Rowing Championships were held on Friday, March 3 at the International Regatta Centre in Castlereagh. The year 9 students won the women's U16 double scull with a time of 3:53.87, their best in this event. Second place went to Sydney Girls High and third to South Grafton High.
Boyes and Young followed up with a second win at the CHS championships in the Inter-Regional Quad Scull as part of the Sydney West team with rowers from Winmalee High School and The Ponds High School.
Not resting on their laurels, Boyes and Young won the year 9 Schoolgirl Double Scull at the NSW Schoolgirl Head of the River event on March 18. They led early in the final, winning with such a margin race commentator Michael McCrea quipped they were "putting on a clinic". Second place went to Monte Sant' Angelo and third to Blue Mountains Grammar.
Boyes and Young won the year 8 schoolgirl double scull at this event in 2022.
Blaxland High School Principal Emma Le Marquand said: "The whole school is tremendously proud of these young women; not only their success, but also the team work, tenacity and discipline they have demonstrated."
"We enjoy the social aspect of rowing as we've made lots of friends. It's been good learning to work in a team, but we really just love competing," said Young.
"We appreciate the support we get from our families, especially driving us to and from training and competitions," said Boyes.
Boyes and Young row with Nepean Rowing Club under coach Daniel Widdell and currently train up to 14 hours a week.
