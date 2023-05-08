Join Australia's own piano-man Liam Cooper for Kings of the Keys, a thrilling musical spectacular featuring the songs of Billy Joel, Elton John, Peter Allen, Stevie Wonder, Marc Cohn, Bruce Hornsby, Ray Charles, Freddie Mercury, Paul McCartney and more.
Cooper, alongside a killer live band and horn section, presents this musical salute to some of the greatest songwriters and musicians of all time at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Hub in Springwood on Thursday, June 22.
"Growing up learning the piano, I've always been inspired by the artists in this show - the songwriting, the stories, the sound - it just gets me so excited and it's a joy to bring that to the stage with some incredibly talented musicians behind me," Cooper said..
"I finish the show with Peter Allen's I Still Call Australia Home - which I get a bit emotional singing on cruise ships on the other side of the world - so it's incredibly exciting to be performing back here at home for audiences around Australia."
Known for his vibrant energy and passionate storytelling, Liam Cooper explores the inspiration behind some of music's great songs and shares some personal (and hilarious!) stories about his journey growing up as a young piano player.
At the heart of every great song is a story - Paul McCartney wrote Let It Be after his mother, Mary, visited him in a dream. Elton John's Bennie & The Jets was a satire on the 1970s music industry. The 'waitress practising politics' in Billy Joel's Piano Man was his first wife Elizabeth Weber. It's stories like these that Cooper shares during the evening and give audiences a new found appreciation for the songs that they have known and sung along to their whole lives.
Growing up in Wollongong, his musical journey began with an early education in classical piano, before finding his groove as a performer throughout high school. Cooper refined his craft performing at bars, clubs, weddings and corporate events while writing and releasing two records of original music. In 2015, his elaborate cinema marriage proposal to his now-wife Amy went viral on YouTube. Cooper developed Kings of the Keys, which premiered in 2018 followed by a stint on cruise ships before the COVID pandemic.
"During COVID I was doing live shows from my studio at home, like a digital piano bar where people would request songs and I would play them - whether I knew how to or not. But I'd just be looking into the camera not being able to truly connect with the audience on the other side. Being back on stage is a dream come true - because that's all it was during the pandemic."
Cooper toured the show around Sydney in 2022 and is now going across NSW. Tickets on sale via https://www.kingsofthekeys.com.
