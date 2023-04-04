Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Liam Cooper's King of the Keys at the Hub in Springwood

Updated April 4 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Join Australia's own piano-man Liam Cooper for Kings of the Keys, a thrilling musical spectacular featuring the songs of Billy Joel, Elton John, Peter Allen, Stevie Wonder, Marc Cohn, Bruce Hornsby, Ray Charles, Freddie Mercury, Paul McCartney and more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.