Firearms in car: Gel Blasters considered firearms, man charged

About 4.55 on Thursday March 230, police received a number of calls relating to a possible firearm being displayed by a driver along the Great Western Highway at Glenbrook.
The car was stopped at Faulconbridge where the driver was removed and a search carried out.
Two Gel Blasters were located inside the car.
The 57 year-old driver was arrested and taken to Springwood Police Station.
A search of his Faulconbridge home allegedly found several more Gel Blasters, all of which were seized by police.
Blue Mountains Police crime manager, Detective Acting Inspector, Darren Greaney, said it is "a reminder to the community that Gel Blasters are considered a firearm in NSW and a licence and permit is required to possess such items for a legitimate purpose".
The man was charged with eight counts of possessing an unauthorised prohibited firearm and will attend Katoomba Local Court on May 15.
The lifelike replica gun is banned under firearms legislation in every state except Queensland, which classifies them as a toy. Following pressure from police and concerned parents, Queensland tightened its law so that people will need a "reasonable excuse" to carry a gel blaster in public.
Around 9.30am on Friday March 24 a man was seen removing a bike from the grounds of Blaxland High School.
Police were contacted and a short time later allegedly found a 29-year-old man at Blaxland train station in possession of the bike.
The Wentworthville male was arrested and charged with entering prescribed premises without a lawful excuse, and with goods worth less than $2000.
At the time of the offence it's alleged the man was subject to a number of conditions for prior offences, resulting in his bail being refused.
About 4pm on Tuesday March 28, police attended a home in Hope Street in Blaxland, following reports of an assault between two men who were known to each other.
The victim, a 30-year-old Blaxland man, was found with injuries to the face.
The offender, a 43 year-old man, also from Blaxland, was spoken to by police before being placed under arrest and taken to Springwood Police Station.
He has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The offender was refused bail and was set to appear before Penrith Local Court on April 6.
