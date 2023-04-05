Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Firearms in car: Gel Blasters considered firearms, man charged

BL
By B C Lewis
April 6 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Marina Neil
Picture by Marina Neil

About 4.55 on Thursday March 230, police received a number of calls relating to a possible firearm being displayed by a driver along the Great Western Highway at Glenbrook.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.