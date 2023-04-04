Trains not running after person struck by train at Linden

Update at 12:30pm, April 5:
Trains have resumed running between Katoomba and Springwood, as announced by the NSW TrainLink West Twitter page.
Trains may be running late as services pick back up, and commuters are encouraged to check transport apps and listen to announcements for the most up-to-date information.
Original Story:
Train services have stopped in both directions between Katoomba and Springwood after an incident at Linden.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson told the Gazette: "A person has been struck by a train after entering the rail corridor along the Blue Mountains Line at Linden Station before 7am this morning."
The incident, announced on transportnsw.info on the morning of April 5, required emergency services to attend the site.
Labor MP Trish Doyle took to Facebook with updates from Railway staff, saying a train with commuters on board which was approaching Linden had been stopped.
She also said three buses were due at 8.30am, and 20 more had been requested.
Transport for NSW advised that a limited bus service is expected to run between Katoomba and Springwood from 8.30 this morning (April 5). A Transport for NSW spokesperson confirmed that as of 10am more than 20 buses are running.
"Passengers are being encouraged to allow plenty of extra travel time, consider alternative transport options or delay their travel if possible," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
For up-to-date information on the status of Mountains trains, check the Blue Mountains Line on transportnsw.info.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
