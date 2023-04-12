Family fun at the Dargan Autumn markets

Come and explore an untapped part of the Greater Blue Mountains at the Dargan Artisan Growers and Makers Community Market.
Held on Saturday, April 22, the markets are a collaboration between the Association of Bell Clarence and Dargan (ABCD Inc) and the Monkey Creek Café and Pantry, and have been supported by the NSW Government under the Department of Regional NSW Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.
ABCD Inc President, Kat Boehringer, said the event will support local growers, makers and entertainers, and increase connection in the local villages of Bell, Clarence and Dargan, which were severely affected by the 2019 bushfires.
"The devastation of the 2019 fires rocked our small community, and our recovery was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Events which bring our community together support not only our economic recovery but also our social recovery," Ms Boehringer said.
"The event features stalls, food, music, activities for the kids, and preparedness information. It's a great way to have a fun day out with the family, celebrate the wonderful makers, growers and entertainers from the Lithgow and Blue Mountains regions, and support a fire-affected community in its recovery."
The Dargan Artisan, Growers and Makers Market will be held at the Monkey Creek Cafe and Pantry, 227 Chifley Rd, Dargan on Saturday, April 22 from 9am until 2pm. For more information about the markets visit www.abcdincmarkets.com.au.
