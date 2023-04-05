Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

New Principal at Our Lady of the Nativity Primary School in Lawson

April 5 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new principal has take the reins at Our Lady of the Nativity Primary School in Lawson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.