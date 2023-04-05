New Principal at Our Lady of the Nativity Primary School in Lawson

A new principal has take the reins at Our Lady of the Nativity Primary School in Lawson.
Matthew Bond, a long-time teacher but first-time principal, has stepped up to the role at the school after 27 years of teaching experience.
He said he was inspired to aim for the role of principal after experiencing the role for a day at another school.
"It was a 'Designated Survivor' moment... I was a Beginning Coordinator St Michael's Catholic Primary Baulkham Hills and the principal, Dr Jennifer Fraser, placed me in charge of the school for the day as the leadership team was off-site," Mr Bond said.
"I worked out of her office and imagined what I would do if I was in charge... I loved it and even though I didn't do much to lead the school that day, the trust I was given... gave me the confidence and capacity to take on greater leadership opportunities and focus on what was important in schools."
Mr Bond wanted to be a teacher for as long as he could remember.
"As a child I would play 'schools' with my neighbourhood friends... we would take roll calls, read our favourite stories, and call out times tables," he said.
He would even re-mark the projects he did at school, though he said he did this "with a better grade of course".
Now as Term 1 closes out, Mr Bond has high hopes for what he can accomplish in his new role.
"I hope to achieve wonderful experiences with the students where their learning is exciting and challenge my own learning as a principal," he said.
"It is a big responsibility to serve the community that you are a part of."
Mr Bond most recently served as Assistant Principal at Trinity Catholic Primary Kemps Creek. He acknowledged the encouragement from Catholic Schools Paramatta Diocese principals Cameron Lievore, Scott Buchan and Cathy Hey, who he worked with as assistant principal.
