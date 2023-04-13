Small dog owners may soon have a safe off-leash space for their pets in Glenbrook under a plan being considered by Blue Mountains City Council.
The small dog area would be located within the existing off-leash area in Whitton Park, but some dog owners have reacted apprehensively to the idea.
A staff report, which went before the council at their monthly meeting on March 28, notes a call from some members of the community for a small dog park "to provide a level of care and protection to smaller and anxious dogs".
The Gazette spoke to some Glenbrook residents at the dog park about the proposed small dog area.
Dog owner Stephanie Wheeler felt the priority should be to add another entry point to the current dog park.
"The gate is just this kind of hectic area where it's really intense. If there was maybe two gates... it would just make things so much better," she said.
"As soon as a new dogs walks past here, they're all at the gate, people's dogs are getting out, so all the people come to the gate, and... it's a chaos area over here."
Angus Laing, owner of Pugsley the Pug, said he was content with the current mix of small and large dogs.
"It depends if the small dog would have to be in that area. I mean, if they're allowed to be here, I prefer him to be here. 'Cause he's been chasing around the big dogs all day, and I want him to exercise," he said.
"Personally for me, I'm not sort of an advocate for having a small area for dogs. I'm happy for them being together."
At this stage the council has only noted the feasibility of the small dog area, and has identified ways in which it could be funded - community consultation will follow.
The proposed small dog area would be a portion of the current dog off-leash area in Whitton Park. The report said this will require an additional fence section, airlock gate, water station, and seating.
The business paper estimated these additions will cost $40,000. To potentially fund this, the council is in the process of applying for $100,000 that was committed to Whitton Park during the 2022 federal election.
The council has endorsed inclusion of the small dog area in their grant application for the Investing in our Communities Program.
The delivery of the program will then go out for community consultation.
