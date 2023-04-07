Sydney Mandolin Orchestra: The string orchestra that shimmers and pulsates

Celebrating its 90th anniversary with a first sold-out performance at Australian Chamber Orchestra's The Neilson in October 2022, the Sydney Mandolin Orchestra (SMO) is thrilled to bring its delicate and bold sounds to The Joan.
Experience the rare, distinctively expressive blend of mandolins, mandolas, guitars and double bass performed by Australia's longest running mandolin orchestra in this 'not to be missed' concert.
Traversing classical to contemporary works, especially written and arranged for mandolin orchestra by composers from Australia, Europe and Asia, the program features prolific Blue Mountains singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ann Palumbo playing a delightful double bass concerto by Dittersdorf.
Palumbo will also join SMO as vocalist in a wonderful collection of Australian folk songs titled Songs of Old Australia. Penrith's own Jacob Wielgosz performs Siegfried Behrend's stunning Spanish Impressions for Guitar.
Other highlights of the program are renowned Sydney composers Richard Charlton (The Adventures of the Duyfken) and Dr Stephen Lalor's A Bridge Across Time. This exquisitely rendered musical mosaic showcases the orchestra's rich musical heritage and was commissioned by SMO for its 90th anniversary,
"I love playing mandolin music, the listeners love hearing mandolin music and we all love The Sydney Mandolin Orchestra," said Julie Simmonds, Presenter 2MBS Fine Music Sydney.
"SMO plays with great energy, rhythmic precision, tight ensemble, wide dynamic range, and beautiful tone," according to Robert Margo, Classical Mandolin Society of America, New American Mandolin Ensemble.
The concert will be held on Sunday, May 7 at 2.30pm. Cost $45.
More information and music samples are available at www.sydneymandolinorchestra.com.au
