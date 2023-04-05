Blue Mountains Gazette
PHOTOS: Exhibition opening at Everglades Gallery

Updated April 5 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 2:55pm
Artist Zoya Kraus hosted the official opening of her exhibition, Fallen & Found, at Everglades Gallery in Leura on Saturday, April 1.

