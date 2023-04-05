PHOTOS: Exhibition opening at Everglades Gallery

Artist Zoya Kraus hosted the official opening of her exhibition, Fallen & Found, at Everglades Gallery in Leura on Saturday, April 1.
Kraus has constructed an exhibition of mixed media works inspired by the fauna and flora of the Blue Mountains. Akin to the Avian Artist, she has been collecting, priming and engineering fallen and found objects as the groundwork with a sharp focus of carefully selected colours. The seven colours of the chakra system have been woven through her works combining nature and artistic skills to create a body of work that reflects her process from survival to thrival.
The exhibition runs until Sunday, April 23. Open Thursday to Sunday, 11am-3pm. Free entry to the gallery.
Pictures by Brigitte Grant Photography
