The future of the Easter hot cross bun

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated April 5 2023 - 3:41pm, first published April 4 2023 - 3:40pm
Brioche, sourdough, chocolate, gin - even burger sauce and vegemite - there are no shortage of hot cross bun flavours to try this Easter.

Journalist

Journalist

