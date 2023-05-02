He's an invasive pest species with a jarring bald yellow head, yet this Common Myna bird has captured the public imagination of Blaxland locals.
He has no official name as he's nobody's pet, but a cult following online has begun referring to him as "Frankenbird", or "Frank" for short.
Frank is a Common Myna (or Indian Myna) that is regularly seen around Blaxland shops. You might not be able to identify him as a Myna at a glance though, as he's completely missing those signature chocolate head feathers.
The end result is a bizarre, bony yellow head that looks mismatched with the rest of his body; hence the comparison to Frankenstein's monster.
But far from the vices of horror movie antagonists, Frank seems content cruising around town, often stopping at outdoor cafe tables or peeking through windows to see what people are up to.
The Lower Mountains Discussion Group on Facebook has turned into something of a Frank Fan Club. Members rejoice at spotting Frank in the wild, and candid photos of him garner much more attention than the average post.
Blaxland local Sandra Elisabeth Stringer started posting photos of Frank on Facebook in December of 2021, curious to see if anyone else had noticed the novel bird during peak COVID.
"He is a local character - reminiscent of a cartoon character. I love how he struts around Blaxland like he owns the place. I never go out of my way to spot him. He just pops up and brings a smile to my face," she said.
"I love that he has been adopted as an unofficial mascot and that he brings joy to so many others."
Dr Bob Doneley, a Professor of Avian and Exotic Pet Service at The University of Queensland, talked to the Gazette about what could have caused Frank's appearance.
"The most likely thing is an infection in the skin itself, which could either be a bacterial infection or ringworm. Now ringworm is uncommon in birds but I have seen a few cases over the years. The ones that I have seen have had very thickened, scaly skin, which this guy doesn't seem to have. But he could have had a fungal infection which has cleared up, and you're left with the damage to the feather follicles," Dr Doneley said.
"The other possibility is that you have a bacterial infection."
Dr Donley said it was unlikely Frank suffers from a beak or feather virus, even though this condition has been recorded in other bird species.
He also listed other possibilities - Frank's apperance could be the result of overgrooming by a parent or mate, or a congenital abnormality that just made him hatch like that.
The bird expert said the way to know for sure would be to biopsy Frank's skin, but that would be hard to justify, especially given Frank seems to be doing just fine.
"It's unlikely that this bird is suffering at all... you wouldn't be [able] to justify taking it out of the [wild]... unless it was having trouble eating or anything like that," said Dr Doneley.
The Common Myna is not a migratory bird, so there's a good chance Frank will stay in the area for quite some time.
For now Frank doesn't seem to be going anywhere, and spotting him is something to look forward to for locals. To quote a user on Facebook, Frank is just Blaxland's "bird about town".
The Common Myna is an invasive species and is widely considered a pest. The NSW Department of Primary Industries notes the damage these birds can cause, including:
Ms Stringer suggests checking the NSW Department of Planning and Environment website for advice on deterring Mynas. Options include removing pet food, covering compost bins, and planting local native trees and shrubs.
Learn about these options, and get more info on the Common Myna, through this link: https://www.environment.nsw.gov.au/questions/deterring-indian-mynas.
Regardless, Ms Stringer sees Frank as a valuable icon within the Blaxland community.
"Common Myna birds, love them, or hate them, Frankenbird, is an exception. A local character, shared pet, and a familiar face that makes you stop and do a double take as he struts along, just living his best life," she said.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
