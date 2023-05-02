"The most likely thing is an infection in the skin itself, which could either be a bacterial infection or ringworm. Now ringworm is uncommon in birds but I have seen a few cases over the years. The ones that I have seen have had very thickened, scaly skin, which this guy doesn't seem to have. But he could have had a fungal infection which has cleared up, and you're left with the damage to the feather follicles," Dr Doneley said.