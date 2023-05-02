Blue Mountains Gazette
Meet 'Frankenbird', the uncommon Common Myna who has gained a cult following in Blue Mountains

By Tom Walker
Updated May 3 2023 - 8:10am, first published May 2 2023 - 5:30pm
He's an invasive pest species with a jarring bald yellow head, yet this Common Myna bird has captured the public imagination of Blaxland locals.

