Petition started to include off-leash dog park in Katoomba golf course plans

Residents concerned about changes to the old Katoomba Golf Course have started a petition to ensure a dog off-leash area is included in Blue Mountains City Council's plans for the site.
Council is seeking community feedback about the clubhouse and the 30 hectares of land that surrounds it in an area bounded by Cliff Drive, Acacia Street and Stuarts Road on Katoomba's southern escarpment. The draft plan proposes to create a centre for planetary health.
Council bought the clubhouse in 2020 and is working with a number of universities as well as the Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute on planetary health initiatives - such as climate change mitigation and adaptation, emergency preparedness and water management.
There is no off-leash facility set aside by council for the future for environmental reasons, which was one of many concerns raised at a public meeting on March 16 at the site.
Jacqueline Forster, a Stuarts Road resident, said they already gathered 550 signatures from dog owners to retain part of the golf course for off-leash dog walkers.
She hopes to present the petition to the April council meeting.
"We have received a lot of support because dog owners want their voices heard," she said.
"We feel marginalised by council who have excluded us from the Katoomba golf course Draft Precinct Plan.
"We have more than 550 signatures on the petition which we put up at dog parks around the Mountains and shared widely on community Facebook pages and we're aiming for 1000 supporters. We will present our submission at the next council meeting."
Ms Forster walks her dog off the leash at the old Katoomba golf course almost daily.
"There are no full-time off-leash dog parks in Katoomba, all are shared with sporting fields, and certainly none with the beauty and diversity of the old golf course."
"Many of the supporters of this petition have said their lives, and that of their dogs, and even their mental health will be impacted if off-leash dog exercise is banned under council's Draft Precinct Plan for the former golf course."
She is drafting a submission to council which includes letters of support from residents, dog behaviourists, local vets, and psychologists.
Public exhibition of the draft plan closes on April 28. See: https://yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/katoomba-golfcourse-precinct-plan
The draft plan outlines income generating activities to support the site's long-term financial future.
The dog walkers petition is at https://www.change.org/p/keep-katoomba-golf-course-off-leash
