Petition started to include off-leash dog park in Katoomba golf course plans

BL
By B C Lewis
April 10 2023 - 6:30am
Residents concerned about changes to the old Katoomba Golf Course have started a petition to ensure a dog off-leash area is included in Blue Mountains City Council's plans for the site.

