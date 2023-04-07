He was the people's champion when he walked across Australia to raise awareness for refugees in 2021 and now Ivor Houston is officially the people's choice as well.
A portrait of the Warrimoo adventurer was announced as the People's Choice winner at the Blue Mountains Portrait exhibition on April 3.
Lapstone artist Catherine McCorkill created the striking portrait and was at the Blue Mountains Mountains Cultural Centre in Katoomba for the announcement, along with Ivor's parents, Naomi and Hugh Houston.
The portrait celebrates Mr Houston's courage and generosity in completing a solo unaided walk from Fremantle to Bondi Beach to raise funds for the Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group and Act for Peace.
Mr Houston turned 22 when he made the monumental journey from May to November 2021.
His journey to award-winning portrait subject was less arduous. He did three sittings for Ms McCorkill, a family friend, who also took reference photos to complete the oil painting.
Ms McCorkill is currently completing her masters at the Florence Academy of Art, having previously studied at Australian National University and the Nepean Art and Design Centre.
"It's a huge honour for me," she said of the People's Choice prize, "especially as I have made a change in my direction from being a professional classical musician to the visual arts in recent years."
The Student People's Choice prize was awarded to Blue Mountains Grammar School's Freya Knussen and her portrait 'Rose 2022'.
