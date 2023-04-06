From Noosa to Sydney: The ultimate coastal Aussie road trip

With its sweeping beaches and eternal warm weather, there's no denying that Noosa is one of Australia's most idyllic getaway destinations. Picture Shutterstock.

The trip from Noosa to Sydney is considered to be one of Australia's most popular scenic coastal drives.



With just over 1000 km of Australian coastline to be explored and some iconic Aussie landmarks and destinations to experience along the way, many avid road trippers may find themselves completing this monumental journey more times than one.

But what exactly should you be stopping to look at, in the 11 hours of driving that you can expect to partake in over the course of this trip?



We've compiled some of this particular journey's must-stop waypoints below, just to help eager road trippers map out their own impending trek from Sydney to Noosa, or vice versa.

Seeing Noosa

With its sweeping beaches and eternal warm weather, there's no denying that Noosa is one of Australia's most idyllic getaway destinations. Although it may feel a little painful to leave your luxury Noosa accommodation to hit the open road, rest assured that there is still plenty for you to see and do in Noosa and across the greater Queensland coast before you make the trek down south the New South Wales.

If you haven't yet experienced some of Noosa's superb surf conditions over at Noosa Heads and other neighbouring beaches, then we highly recommend doing so before you bid Noosa and the Sunshine Coast farewell. Coolum, Marcoola and Mudjimba Beaches are definitely a must-add to your travel itinerary.



Coolum is a great coastal escape for any looking to embark on a bushwalk, with boardwalks and bush trails across the beach as well as in the neighbouring Mount Coolum National Park. Mudjimba in particular is perfect for those who want nothing but sandy coastline ahead of and behind them. The surf conditions are also pretty fantastic at this beach.

Noosa also happens to be home to the Big Pineapple, a whimsical attraction that's honestly an Aussie road trip staple at this point. Located in Woombye, southwest of the Sunshine Coast, the Big Pineapple is a must for families travelling with younger children.



There's also a zipline adventure park right next to the Pineapple itself, allowing you and your family to gain a new perspective on this gorgeous region before heading on your way.

Gold Coast, The Great Barrier Reef, & Islands of the Coral Sea

Once you pass through the Brisbane CBD, you'll finally find yourself on your way to the sunny Gold Coast. From theme parks and bustling nightlife to a wealth of coastal walks, there's just so much to see and do in this particular Queensland region. Your time in the Gold Coast would be truly incomplete, however, without taking a little time to witness the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef.

Although the Great Barrier Reef can be explored at multiple points along your epic coastal journey (including along the Noosa coastline), the Gold Coast is the perfect access point for some of the Coral Sea's most picturesque islands, aside from the Whitsundays of course.



We recommend stopping off at North Stradbroke Island for a nice swim along its lengthy eastern coast, as well as exploring some of the countless islands that are situated across the channel that leads into Port Brisbane. The Moreton Bay Islands is particularly stunning, and a must for anybody with access to a boat or even a kayak.

You may even decide to stop over at Bribie Island located to the north of Brisbane. There are a few island resorts located on Bribie which allow you to immerse yourself in the serene atmosphere of the Coral Islands without even having to leave the mainland. Nature lovers should absolutely be sure to visit the Bribie Island Butterfly House during their time here. Bribie Island is also a great destination for any looking to play a round of golf along this lengthy journey.

Byron Bay

Your first official stop upon leaving the Queensland border and entering into New South Wales is none other than the iconic Byron Bay! Byron Bay's highly publicised population of local and international celebrities has resulted in this particular coastal destination becoming globally renowned. Because of this, you're not likely to ever visit Byron during an 'off-peak period', as the coastal town attracts tens of thousands of visitors every month.

But is there more to do here than just gawk at celebrities on the beach? Well, actually yes! Byron Bay is known for being a bit of a foodie destination, with plenty of wineries, breweries, and award-winning restaurants, cafes, and other local eateries calling the region home.



We strongly recommend visiting Chupacabra for some casual Mexican-inspired cuisine. The local coffee makers at Moonshine Coffee will also likely be able to serve you the best coffee you'll taste in your life, or at least the best coffee outside of Melbourne!

Coffs Harbour & Port Macquarie

Two hours outside of Byron Bay, you'll come across the modest coastal township that is Coffs Harbour. Although Coffs Harbour is actually one of the larger rural towns you'll come across during your journey across the New South Wales coast, the region's serene atmosphere will definitely have you feeling like you've travelled off the beaten path.

Families travelling to Coffs Harbour with younger children may consider giving the Big Banana Fun Park a visit, just so your trip can fit in both monolithic fruits that can be found along this expansive journey. Sadly, unlike the Big Pineapple, the Big Banana isn't actually scalable or climbable. Thankfully, this particular fruity attraction makes up for it tenfold by providing you with plenty of fun rides, ranging from its old-school toboggan ride to its thrill-seeking waterslides!

If you're not keen on visiting the fun park, then you can still find plenty to do on a leisurely stroll through the township, including stopping for a spot of lunch at one of the town's many cafes and eateries, and indulging in a little retail therapy.



From here, you can hit the road again and find yourself in Port Macquarie in just under two hours! A picturesque coastal town, Port Macquarie is a lot quieter than Coffs Harbour, and home to plenty of walking trails through nature reserves. This is a great place to watch the sunset and settle in for the night before your drive to Sydney through Newcastle.

Newcastle

The drive from Port Macquarie to Newcastle is particularly breathtaking, mostly because you start to get a real sense of approaching Sydney, as the weather becomes cooler and you move from saltwater swims to plenty of opportunities for freshwater dips.



There are a selection of freshwater rivers and lakes along the way to Newcastle, including the Myall River and Lake, as well as Coolongolook River, which leads into Wallis Lake and into the Wallingat National Park. Nature lovers will absolutely want to stop along the way to enjoy a little trek along the water's edge and do a little birdwatching.

The cavernous mouth of the Karuah River almost mimics the Sydney Harbour itself, with plenty of bays and swimming and fishing spots positioned all over the barrier river's edge. Visitors to the area will not regret taking a brief detour into Hawks Nest in order to go swimming at Jimmys Beach, and perhaps even following its attached walking trail all the way through to Mount Yacaaba.

The Hunter River is the last waterway that you'll cross before finally arriving in Newcastle and getting a glimpse of some of those classic Sydneyside trains for the first time in your journey. You can actually take the train from Newcastle all the way into the Sydney CBD if you like, or you can absolutely do the 2.5 hour journey on the road as well.



Those looking to stay in Newcastle overnight should absolutely enjoy a swim at the Mereweather Ocean Baths, followed by a hike through Glenrock National Park. A boat ride through Lake Macquarie may also be a great way to spend your afternoon in Newcastle.

Sydney CBD & Beyond

We're in the final leg of this 1065 km journey now, with just under 180 km left to go until you finally reach Sydney city from Newcastle. If you're eager to make this final drive with minimal stops, then we recommend staying in the car until you at least cross the Hawkesbury River Bridge.



You may miss out on seeing some regional townships like Gosford if you do so, but rest assured, there is plenty to see and do across the greater Sydney region as well, starting with a hike through Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park. If you're running short on time at this point, a quick stop for a picnic lunch at Bobbin Head will be sure to provide a decent enough experience of this expansive national park that borders the Sydney metro region.

Speaking of, any travellers who are looking to explore the metro region are encouraged to take advantage of the city's extensive public transport network, with buses, trains, ferries and now even trams (known locally as 'light rail') available to take you anywhere from Newcastle to the Blue Mountains. Those with a few days to spend in and around Sydney should absolutely take the ferry service from Circular Quay to Manly for a spot of shopping and a swim at the glorious Manly Beach.

As Australia's commercial capital, there is also plenty to experience in and around Sydney's city centre, including art galleries, museums, the city's botanical gardens overlooking the Harbour Bridge, and of course, all the other iconic Australian landmarks and cultural institutions that call this place home.

