'We're in the band!': School of Rock comes to Blue Mountains Theatre

By Claryse Prested
Updated April 9 2023 - 12:53pm, first published April 8 2023 - 5:30pm
Some of the School of Rock cast who are gearing up to astonish audiences at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub from May 20 to June 4. Picture by Aubtin Namdar
A group of bright young superstars is preparing to take centre stage in Blue Mountains Musical Society's (BMMS) upcoming production, School of Rock.

