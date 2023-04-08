'We're in the band!': School of Rock comes to Blue Mountains Theatre

Mila-Kate Smith, who plays bassist Katie, is also eager to expand her skills. Mila-Kate began teaching herself bass during the COVID lockdowns and is now building on those skills during the School of Rock rehearsal process. She is also a keen vocalist. Mila-Kate has sung in choirs since primary school and was scouted for a musical theatre scholarship at just nine years old after being spotted in a Billy Elliot audition workshop. She attends Newtown High School of the Performing Arts and also learns saxophone, piano and acoustic guitar.