When people think "farm dog", often the first thing that comes to mind is a kelpie rounding up sheep or, for those old enough to remember films from 1956, Old Yeller, saving the family from wild animals.
There's another type of farm dog and he rounds up things which are neither animals nor plants. It's the truffle dog with the ability to smell the location of the fungus delicacy and tell its handler where to dig.
Fergus is the truffle dog at the Lowes Mount Truffière outside Oberon and he is very busy during harvesting season from June onwards.
Col Roberts, owner of the truffière, has nothing but praise for Fergus. "He's the best truffle dog we've had in the 20 years we've been here," Roberts said. "Any dog can be trained to do the work but Labradors have the right temperament for learning new skills. People often ask why we don't use pigs, but pigs are harder to transport and they like to eat the truffles when they find them."
Training the dogs follows the usual pattern of continuously rewarding the right behaviour, starting by getting them to pick up an object carrying the distinctive aroma of truffle, moving on to getting the dogs to locate lures further away until they finally reach the stage of being let loose to find the real truffles on their own. Fergus just has to be pointed at the trees and he's off, sniffing around each one and pawing the ground when he can smell something.
"He doesn't make many false alarms, although sometimes the truffles he finds are too small to harvest," Roberts said.
A good truffle farmer must also have to have a nose for the aroma, so it's not unusual for the person gathering truffles to kneel down and smell the earth himself at the place where the dog has suggested something useful might be found. As an aside, male truffle dogs are neutered because having dogs running around marking territory would add scents that would mask the aroma of the fungus.
Truffles are traditionally associated with European cuisine, but Australia is the fourth largest producer in the world after France, Italy, Spain and the USA. This is especially impressive given that the first inoculation of tree roots in Australia only happened in 1993 and the first truffles were not harvested here until 1999. Predictions are that the volume produced will treble over the next decade.
Fergus was asked for comments for this article but it took a handful of treats get more than a smile or get him to sit still long enough for a portrait photo.
Lowes Mount Truffière can be found at https://lowesmounttruffles.wordpress.com/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.