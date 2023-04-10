Richmond Players set to celebrate 70 years

Miss Phipps began her association with Richmond Players in 1954, after being introduced to the company by her brother, John. She joined the cast of Little Lambs Eat Ivy. At the time of her passing she had some 280 or so roles to her name. She held almost every possible position on committee over many years, including secretary, vice president, president and as director since 2011. She had a special love for fostering talent within the youth of the community, and she almost single-handedly ran the Junior Players for decades. Her legacy cannot be overstated and will always be remembered with the regard in which she herself will be.