Heating can be used to create a beautiful ambience in a room making it a haven from the winter weather outside. Picture supplied

The cosy and picturesque qualities of a fireplace are undeniable.

The warmth and ambience provided by a fireplace makes any room a more homely and comfortable space to spend time with family and friends.

But there are many factors to consider when choosing the fireplace that is right for your home and it is important to spend a few minutes defining what your fireplace needs are.

Firstly, you need to decide which is the right heat source for you.

Gas heaters are a quick, convenient and clean option which may suit your busy lifestyle. Or you might prefer the ambience of a wood burning fireplace and be happy to spend the additional time to stack the fire with wood and take on the regular cleaning that is required.

Then there's the further choice with wood fires of open or slow-combustion models. And the choice of wood that you burn in your fire is critical as using the wrong kind can reduce the efficiency of your heater and cause additional pollution.

Electric fires can effectively heat smaller spaces such as bedrooms or add a lovely atmosphere to areas where there is another primary source of heating such as hydronics or reverse-cycle air-conditioning.

Further considerations include whether it is to be a primary heat source or to add an aesthetic element to a room (or both) and what is the size of the area to be heated? Do you want a built-in or freestanding fireplace? Where is the best place in the room to position it and what are the fluing requirements?

You will also need to choose the style that will best suit your home - traditional or contemporary.

With so many things to consider, it's best to get professional help to guide you to the best fireplace for you.

Thornton & Blake can provide expert advice to guide you through all these considerations and help you decide on the right gas, wood or electric fire for your home.

They ensure that they fully understand your home and your heating needs.

And if your new fire is part of a larger remodelling project, then why not ask one of their interior designers to assist you with the other decisions you need to make.

Thornton & Blake represents more than 20 major brands including Jetmaster, Kemlan, Morso, Pacific Energy Regency & Modern Flames Electric Fires. And there are more than 180 model and size options.

Their Leura Showroom has some 20 fires on display, many of which are working so that you can see and feel the effect for yourself.

Once you've chosen your fire, they will put you in touch with a qualified tradesperson to ensure a professional installation.