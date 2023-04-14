It was a sell-out at the Sydney Opera House in 2022, don't miss it when it comes to Springwood.
On Sunday, May 7 the talented Australian violinist Vov Dylan, distinguished pianist Clemens Leske and violinist, Victoria Jacono-Gilmovich, will perform the No. 1 ARIA classical chart album, Kismet: Vignettes for Violin and Piano by celebrated composer, Elena Kats-Chernin.
Vov Dylan is a formidable musician with many years' experience as a touring and recording artist. Dylan's music includes a repertoire that captures traditional and contemporary classical, jazz, pop and world music.
Kismet: Vignettes for Violin and Piano is a new composition for violin and piano that is borne from Vov Dylan's partnerships with some of Australia's most celebrated composers, performers and artists.
The performance consists of more than 13 new works weaved with stories and exquisite music that brought all the performers and Elena Kats-Chernin together in this new collaboration.
Kismet was ranked No. 1 in the ARIA classical charts and No. 4 in the overall 2022 Classical ARIA Charts - and was the highest ranked classical Australian release of the year.
Tickets can be purchased from www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or by calling 4723 5050. The concert starts at 3pm at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Macquarie Road, Springwood.
