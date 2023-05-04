Blue Mountains Gazette
Dorothy Hewett: 100th anniversary of her birth, community event at Springwood Cemetery and Springwood Country Club

Updated May 5 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 7:30am
The community is invited to celebrate the life of literary legend Dorothy Hewett - Australian playwright, poet, author, activist and romantic feminist icon.

