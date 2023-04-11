Blue Mountains Gazette
Buses replace trains between Lithgow and Penrith overnight

By Tom Walker
April 11 2023 - 5:00pm
Buses will replace trains between Lithgow and Penrith at night from Tuesday April 11 to Thursday April 13.

Tom Walker

