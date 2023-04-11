Buses replace trains between Lithgow and Penrith overnight

Buses will replace trains between Lithgow and Penrith at night from Tuesday April 11 to Thursday April 13.
The buses, announced on transportnsw.info, will run nightly from 9pm to 3am on the three days in question.
Commuters are advised to check for up-to-date information before travelling.
The transportnsw.info website says: "Replacement buses may be impacted by driver shortages. We are doing all we can to minimise the impact to your journey and provide a safe service, however cancellations or delays may occur."
The last train each night from Lithgow will leave at 7.30pm, whilst the last train from Central will leave at 7.18pm.
Trains will continue to run between Penrith and Central, on a changed timetable in some cases.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
