Highway traffic has been disrupted at Linden following a fertiliser spill this morning, which led to a four-vehicle-accident and even more spills.
Contraflow traffic conditions are in place with a single lane available to traffic in each direction near Weemala Avenue, Live Traffic has reported.
The incident took place around 4am on Wednesday April 12, near Todarello's Fruit House in Faulconbridge.
The initial spill was caused by the failure of hydraulics on a truck travelling on the Great Western Highway, said Detective Acting Inspector Darren Greaney of Blue Mountains Police Area Command.
The tailgate released and spread its contents on the road as the truck travelled up the Mountains.
"This caused a four vehicle accident when multiple truck drivers have lost control of their vehicles when they hit the initial spill and their contents, including fresh asphalt, also spread out over the road," he told the Gazette.
"One driver was injured as a result and conveyed by ambulance to Blue Mountains ANZAC Memorial Hospital."
RMS and Traffic Management Centre attended the scene and assisted in clearing debris through use of a digger and street sweeper.
Live Traffic has advised motorists to exercise caution and allow extra travel time. For updates visit livetraffic.com.
Police are conducting further inquiries regarding the matter. Anyone with information is urged to call Blue Mountains police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, reference number E92897604.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.