Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Hydraulics failure caused fertiliser spill on Great Western Highway at Linden: Police

Updated April 12 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 9:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic delays on the Great Western Highway at Linden on April 12. Picture Fire and Rescue NSW Station 445 Springwood Facebook
Traffic delays on the Great Western Highway at Linden on April 12. Picture Fire and Rescue NSW Station 445 Springwood Facebook

Highway traffic has been disrupted at Linden following a fertiliser spill this morning, which led to a four-vehicle-accident and even more spills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.