Australian INXS Show comes to Blue Mountains Theatre

The classic sounds of Australian band, INXS, are coming to the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood on April 21.
The Australian INXS Show is fronted by the incredible Dellacoma Rio, whose uncanny portrayal of Michael Hutchence has captivated audiences worldwide. This authentic six-piece band will take you on a journey through all the classic INXS hits.
Touring across the globe, the Australian INXS Show has travelled to Dubai, India, Hawaii, Tahiti, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Vanuatu, Singapore, Japan, China, Bora Bora, New Caledonia, Taipei and South Korea.
Hailing from Melbourne, the memorable INXS theatre experience delivers a breathtaking 'Australian-made' rock show unlike anything you've seen before.
The show starts at 7.30pm. For tickets visit bluemountainstheatre.com.au or call the box office on 4723 5050.
