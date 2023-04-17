Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Newsagent Kevin Lynch bids farewell after three decades

By B C Lewis
Updated April 18 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the first time in 37 years of marriage, Kevin and Leanne Lynch will soon get to wake up together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.