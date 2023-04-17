For the first time in 37 years of marriage, Kevin and Leanne Lynch will soon get to wake up together.
Mr Lynch, 63, is giving up selling newspapers, scratchies and processing the post and dry cleaning in Wentworth Falls village to retire.
In May, Mrs Lynch, 58, plans to take a break from running the Blackheath post office, so they can have a sleep in. In coming years they hope to travel around Australia in a caravan and perhaps eventually retire to Queensland.
The pair bought the Wentworth Falls newsagency when their daughter Emma, now 33, was just one week old.
"He gave me a choice between a pub, caravan park or a newsagency, and I didn't want a pub or a caravan park," Mrs Lynch said.
When they added the post office business three years later it was a steep learning curve.
"There were many nights I was up at 2 in the morning [trying] to manage the money and paperwork," Mr Lynch added. "Luckily I don't need a lot of sleep."
The business thrived when he added in quality gifts.
The couple has loved being part of the Upper Mountains village and have seen "children have their own children," as well as many lovely regulars pass away.
They've delivered more than a million newspapers, sold an "inconceivable amount of Lotto tickets" and seen 12 big Lotto wins - including one millionaire.
"It did change her life, she was an elderly single woman and was able to buy a house," Mrs Lynch said.
But they are hoping the new owners of the business "will sell the big one when we leave," she said.
The Lynches have sold the business to Meghal Gandhi, 45, his wife Huma and children Renee, 15 and Yohan, 10.
The family lives in Winston Hills and he will commute to the Mountains until the children are older and they can relocate here. He has spent the last few months training with Australia Post and on site.
Mr Gandhi calls himself "Little Kevin" and wants to stay until he too can retire. He has worked in retail for two decades at Coles and Officeworks in site operations and merchandising.
"I was looking for a business that has a bit of everything. I love Kevin's presentation and have learnt a lot from him. I just want to fit in to this community. They are lovely people. We are just really excited."
Mr Lynch's last day in the business is April 30. Most of the staff are staying on, except Alisa who will work with Mrs Lynch in Blackheath.
