Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

'MenKind' at Katoomba High School shares stories on adversity

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated April 14 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Resilience, respect, responsibility, and community were the words of the day at Katoomba High School's inaugural MenKind event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.