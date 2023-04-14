'MenKind' at Katoomba High School shares stories on adversity

Resilience, respect, responsibility, and community were the words of the day at Katoomba High School's inaugural MenKind event.
Students, parents and community members gathered at the school on March 28 to discuss men's issues over breakfast.
An extensive guest panel shared stories and wisdom on resilience and dealing with adversity. Guests included Penrith Panthers representatives, emergency services personnel, and several other school and community figures.
Deputy Principal Brad McLeod led the day with Head Teacher Andrew Finlay.
Mr McLeod said the idea for MenKind came about through realising the need to involve the community for the sake of the younger generation of men.
"We decided that we would be proactive around supporting our young men... and we realised that it started at home, so we needed to get families involved... but also help them, you know, overcome challenges... work on their mental wellbeing," he said.
"'It takes a village'... we know that we can't sort of build young, respectful, responsible people on our own."
Mr McLeod estimated around 180 people attended the day. "A lot more people came than RSVP'd, that's for sure."
Prefects ran a barbecue in the morning, and five students were selected as MenKind ambassadors. They will meet regularly for a student focus group, to discuss how to strengthen boys' programs in the Upper Mountains.
Panthers Football Club were closely involved with the day, with attendance from NRL player Taylan May, wellbeing manager Kevin Kingston, and community development coordinator Brogan Mulhall.
Mr Mulhall said the goal of the day was to reach boys and men who are at-risk through narratives, rather than through books and articles.
"I myself suffered a major brain injury when I was 19 which ended my rugby league career, and I spent about 12, 18 months in rehabilitation trying to overcome that brain injury and figuring out what I was gonna do with the rest of my life," he said.
"So really the power in what we do is sharing our stories and being vulnerable, in the hope that that sort of creates a message and a model for our boys and our men to be able to do the same thing... for me, that's always a lot more powerful than [an] article online about the do's and don'ts of masculinity and men's health."
He said students were very engaged and involved, and that the day harkened back to something Australia has been losing.
"It's important is because we don't have these opportunities anymore... we sit down maybe together in front of TVs, or we gather and watch [football]... some of us still go to church.
"But really connecting and developing a sense of belonging is something that I think is fundamentally missing... particularly for a lot of our boys. And it's something that... organisations or events like MenKind, that's what makes it so powerful."
Mr Mulhall also praised Katoomba High School for their proactive step in running the day, saying it was one of the "best organised" and "intelligently presented" events he'd seen.
Looking to the future, Mr McLeod hopes to make MenKind a regular annual event.
