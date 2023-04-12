Blackheath Chamber Music Festival returns for third year

The Blackheath Chamber Music Festival is set to delight audiences for its third year.
Produced by Mountains Production, and held at Phillips Hall in Blackheath, the festival will take place from April 21-23.
Nine sublime concerts will be presented over three days, with a lineup of world-class Australian performers. The star-studded program features oboist Diana Doherty, pianist Simon Tedeschi, actor John Bell, the Orava Quartet, Slava and Sharon Grigoryan, the Marais Project (presented in association with Musica Viva Australia), the Grigoryan Brothers, the Streeton Trio and more, promising to be a memorable stimulating experience, not to be missed.
The festival is delighted to welcome the Governor of NSW, Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beasley and her husband Dennis Wilson, to Sunday night's performance - a world premiere of Justin Williams' new composition, Three Pieces for String Quartet and Voice.
The festival will open on Friday, April 21 with Riley Lee and Satsuki Odamura playing traditional ancient Japanese instruments - the shakuhachi and koto - and will close with an epic Schubert Octet in F major, performed by principal members of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.
The closing concert on Sunday, April 23 also includes a world premiere composition by Justin Williams - Three Pieces for String Quartet and Voice - sung by bass-baritone Christopher Richardson.
For program details, and to purchase tickets, visit www.mountainproductions.com.au.
