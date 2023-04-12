Blackheath Chamber Music Festival returns for third year

Nine sublime concerts will be presented over three days, with a lineup of world-class Australian performers. The star-studded program features oboist Diana Doherty, pianist Simon Tedeschi, actor John Bell, the Orava Quartet, Slava and Sharon Grigoryan, the Marais Project (presented in association with Musica Viva Australia), the Grigoryan Brothers, the Streeton Trio and more, promising to be a memorable stimulating experience, not to be missed.