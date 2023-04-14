Blue Mountains Gazette
Western Sydney University supporting students with free period products on campus

April 14 2023 - 4:11pm
Penrith campus where period products will be available for free.
The success of a recent trial of free period products at Western Sydney University's Parramatta City campus has now been extended to provide free and easy access to products across all the University's campuses.

