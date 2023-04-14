The success of a recent trial of free period products at Western Sydney University's Parramatta City campus has now been extended to provide free and easy access to products across all the University's campuses.
The project aims to tackle period poverty - that is a lack of access to menstrual products, hygiene facilities, waste management and education, to ensure that students can fully participate in their classes and other educational opportunities and general university life.
While little formal research exists about the prevalence of period poverty in Australia, it is known that many factors lead to a menstruating person being impacted. This includes rising financial pressures, geographic location, and socio-economic factors.
The rollout of free period products across the University's campuses follows research by project leaders Dr Sarah Duffy and Dr Michelle O'Shea from the School of Business along with other multi-disciplinary researchers from across the University identifying the menstrual taboo within Australian workplaces and educational institutions.
According to Dr Duffy, the installation of free menstrual products in bathrooms allows those who menstruate the opportunity to fully participate in their education with minimal disruption, while helping to maintain their sense of dignity and reducing the financial impact a student may face during their menstrual cycle.
"By rolling out this initiative we are helping to relieve the burden for students in a practical, tangible way," said Dr Duffy.
An evaluation of the recent trial at the Parramatta City campus found users were keen to see the successful trial extended University wide.
Students will be actively involved in the design and implementation of the next phase of the rollout.
Period products will be available from the start of autumn semester in two high-traffic bathrooms on each campus, including an accessible gender-neutral bathroom to ensure that all menstruating students can benefit.
The project has been funded with support from the Student Services and Amenities Fee (SSAF) and administratively supported by Melanie Young from the School of Business.
For more information regarding the research by Dr Duffy and Dr O'Shea and other University researchers see 'What's the Bloody Big Deal? How Australian workplaces and educational institutions can help break the menstrual taboo'.
Western Sydney has campuses in Penrith, Liverpool, Hawkesbury, Parramatta, Campbelltown, Bankstown, Westmead, Lithgow, Olympic Park and Sydney.
