Families flocked to a new adventure playground at Springwood's Buttenshaw Park over the Easter long weekend.
The long-awaited play area opened just in time for the Easter school holidays after the council was awarded $1.5 million under the Western Parkland City Liveability Program for the upgrade.
Reaction to the new play area was largely positive with users on social media describing it as "awesome" and "much more user friendly than [the play area at] Glenbrook".
But some residents expressed disappointment that a BMX pump track originally planned for the development was not included. The council hopes to include this feature at a later date if funding can be secured.
The postponement of the pump track was made public last October.
In a social media post on April 6, Blue Mountains City Council said: "It wasn't something we wanted to delay, but labour and material shortages and a corresponding escalation in the project costs meant it wasn't achievable at this time. We are actively pursuing funding to make the pump track happen as soon as possible."
The design of the new play area maximises the challenging sloping topography of Buttenshaw Park and includes:
The upgrades also include new seating, shelters, water bubbler, bike racks, landscaping and a new footpath which links the play space with the wider park.
