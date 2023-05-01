Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains Cat Rescue asks: How many lives does 'Lucky' the kitten have?

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated May 2 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lucky the kitten may very well have more than nine lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.