Joshua Gardener, 36, missing from Blue Mountains and surrounds

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Sydney's west.
Joshua Gardener, aged 36, was last seen in High Street, Penrith, about 11.30am yesterday (Wednesday April 12).
When he could not be contacted or located, he was reported missing to officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command, who commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Joshua is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 187cm tall, of thin build, and with brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jumper, blue jeans and black shoes.
Joshua is known to frequent the Penrith and Blue Mountains areas.
Anyone who sees Joshua or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Blue Mountains police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.