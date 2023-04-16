Blue Mountains Gazette
Phil Davidson pens new song for Frida Kahlo

April 17 2023 - 6:00am
He's best known for the ode to his homeland - Belfast Boy - but now Lower Mountains resident Phil Davidson has a new song to promote.

