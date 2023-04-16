He's best known for the ode to his homeland - Belfast Boy - but now Lower Mountains resident Phil Davidson has a new song to promote.
A failed attempt to see an exhibition of Mexican painter and culture icon, Frida Kahlo, in 2019, found the Blaxland singer songwriter with the perfect scenario for a new song. The song, No Saben Nada translates to 'they know nothing'.
"I was in Nashville recording an album about a traumatic journey I'd had with cancer and needed a break. I thought a visit to see [the] Frida [exhibition] and her colour would cheer me up", he said.
"Unfortunately I mixed up my dates and arrived a day late.
"What I hadn't taken into account was the legacy a scare like that can take on the mind. I ended up with full blown PTSD, in Nashville while recording the album. Not surprisingly the album Out Of The Dark ended up being somewhat about that. COVID scuppered its chances of really getting heard and me having a chance to tell its full story."
In an attempt to acquaint himself better with what he'd missed at the exhibition, he began to do some homework on the highly acclaimed artist.
He stumbled upon a painting of the feminist icon called Self Portrait on the Border between Mexico and the United States of America and couldn't get it out of his mind.
"It was like the painting was trying to tell me something", he said.
"This was Frida taking a stance against the things about America she detested. The blatant exploitation of Mexicans and the arrogance of capitalism."
He said Frida's image continues to be exploited today, but the business of being Frida Kahlo is bigger than ever. The Mountains singer finds this troubling, as the shift is now more towards Frida the icon rather than Frida the painter.
"In looking for a suitable image to represent Frida for the song, I uncovered a wonderful photograph of the short- lived Frida Barbie by photographer Jurrie de Vries. Nothing screams exploitation like your own mass produced Barbie." The family objected to the doll.
Davidson said Frida's short life was dominated by pain from a childhood accident.
"Much of her art reflected her struggle, as she tried to transcend that chronic pain. Her art can be confronting, but when viewed through [the] lens of her circumstance, it is incredibly powerful."
"I realised that in some small way, I too had something in common with Frida. My own songs were a search to make sense of the trauma and pain I'd found myself in. The place my own journey with cancer had brought me."
"I'm hoping the song encourages those struggling with whatever life throws at them, that they'll pick up a pen or a paint brush and get creative."
He has since recovered from cancer.
No Saben Nada is not just a local project but an international one. Written here in the Blue Mountains, produced by Sam Hawksley in Nashville, Tennessee and mixed and mastered by Josh Schuberth at Fireswamp studios in Faulconbridge.
The song will be released on Saturday April 29 on Spotify and all music streaming platforms.
For more details go to @phildavidsonmusic or www.facebook.com/PhilDavidsonMusic.
