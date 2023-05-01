Blue Mountains Gazette
YHA Australia and Boomalli Aboriginal Artists Co-operative artist in residence program

By B C Lewis
May 1 2023 - 12:00pm
The first week of April saw Wiradjuri man Darren Charlwood undertake an artist-in-residence stay at Katoomba Youth Hostel Association as part of an on-going partnership between Boomalli Aboriginal Artists Co-operative and YHA Australia.

