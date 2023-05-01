The first week of April saw Wiradjuri man Darren Charlwood undertake an artist-in-residence stay at Katoomba Youth Hostel Association as part of an on-going partnership between Boomalli Aboriginal Artists Co-operative and YHA Australia.
During Mr Charlwood's time on the property, he worked on a series of paintings on canvas inspired by the rivers and mountains of the Country he knows so well around Katoomba, along with other commissions.
It is the second artist-in-residence partnership between YHA Australia and Boomalli Aboriginal Artists Co-operative. The program comprises part of YHA's reconciliation action plan. YHA Australia's goal is to deeply embed cultural learning throughout the YHA network and to share with their community of travellers.
Rubyrose Bancroft was the first artist to undertake a residence at YHA Harbour - The Rocks in 2022.
Mr Charlwood, a Blue Mountains National Parks ranger, hosted a weaving workshop, local bushwalk and artist talk as opportunities to engage with travellers.
Mr Charlwood is from Wiradjuri Country, Wellington in the Central Western Slopes region. The town is called Binjang in language and he is part of the Yibaay Wagaan kin group or eagle crow mob.
He began painting at a young age; however, it was not until 10 years ago that he began painting full-time. His art is deeply rooted in his experience as a Wiradjuri man, a father, a son and a member of the urban Aboriginal community of Sydney's Inner West. He also draws heavily from his cultural knowledge of the environment and the Wiradjuri use of lines and patterns.
Mr Charlwood's work is his expression of Aboriginality and reflects his political perspectives in the resistance of Aboriginal people against dispossession.
His art reflects the survival and adaptation of his people when faced with invasion and the sudden change to their environment.
Mr Charlwood said his "family and ancestors have been traversing this beautiful Dhurug Country for a long time ultimately right back to what is known in contemporary terms as the dreaming".
Mr Charlwood said he loved the village feeling that Katoomba still retains.
"I also enjoyed the inspiration of the place I think it came through the four works I completed.
"Cultural art has its roots in Country. The work I do as a ranger situates me in an area that is part of my childhood, my culture, and puts me in touch with the natural environment I was lucky enough to have kinship with - it's part of me as I'm part of it.
"It calls me and I feel its pull. I can more freely feel my ancestors, hear my ancestors in the spirits of Country and I feel like I can channel them more effectively through my art and honour them more effectively. I'm closer to them."
As a ranger for National Parks and Wildlife Service in the Blue Mountains he shares his cultural knowledge in the bush relying on what he has been taught through oral traditions.
Additionally he is a cultural educator for the Royal Botanical Gardens Sydney where he educates school groups as well as tourists and the general public, providing insights into the Indigenous history of the Sydney basin and the wider NSW.
The scholarship program runs once a year and the artist is given a fee for their service for the week, along with the week's accommodation at the YHA property and a stipend for food.
