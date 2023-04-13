Blue Mountains Gazette
Timor-Leste and Blackheath choirs perform together

Updated April 13 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:29pm
The Blue Mountains East Timor Sisters are hosting a free concert featuring choirs from Timor-Leste and Blackheath.

