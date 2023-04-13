Timor-Leste and Blackheath choirs perform together

The Blue Mountains East Timor Sisters are hosting a free concert featuring choirs from Timor-Leste and Blackheath.
Held on Wednesday, April 26, the concert is the first stop of a tour by Koru Liam Timor, a choir from remote parts of Timor-Leste. The choir will rehearse with Blackheath choir, The Heathens, prior to the performance at 6.30pm.
One of Timor-Leste's best known musicians Ego Lemos is choir director. He has interpreted and modernised beautiful and heart-wrenching traditional Timorese melodies as well as producing a wealth of original songs in the nation's lingua-franca, Tetum.
The Heathens, founded by Christine Wheeler, describe themselves as "of no creed and every creed - imagine all the people living life in peace". They sing folk, world and popular music arrangements at local festivals and events.
The tour by Koru Lian Timor is supported by The Bega Valley Advocates for Timor and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Following Blackheath they swing by the Timor-Leste Embassy in Canberra, then a series of events along the south coast of NSW, finishing at the Wollongong Conservatorium of Music.
Like the Bega group, the Blue Mountains East Timor Sisters work to build friendships between the two countries and invite anyone who would like to experience a meeting of cultures to come to Phillips Hall, 41 Gardiner Crescent. While the concert is free donations to help with costs will be welcome. Bookings not necessary. For more details call Jude on 0474 749 343.
