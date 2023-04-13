Police are appealing for help from the public to find a woman who may be missing in the Blue Mountains.
Homicide Squad detectives have issued a plea on Friday April 14 as investigations continue into the disappearance of a woman from Sydney's south-west late last year.
Jessica Zrinski, aged 30, was last seen in the Bossley Park area about 10pm on Sunday November 27.
Police were alerted a week later - on Saturday December 3 - when her family couldn't locate or contact her.
Officers from Fairfield City Police Area Command made extensive inquiries, before detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad took over the investigation under Strike Force Keder.
Further inquiries have revealed the woman was in the carpark of a hotel on Mimosa Road at Greenfield Park about 10pm on Monday November 28, before leaving in a blue Holden Commodore station wagon about 10 minutes later.
That same vehicle is believed to have travelled west on the M4 motorway and Great Western Highway towards the Blue Mountains.
As part of the investigations, strike force detectives have released CCTV images of the station wagon, in the hope motorists may remember seeing it on Monday November 28 and Tuesday November 29.
Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, said detectives are still trying to determine Jessica's movements after the car arrived in the Mountains.
"At this stage, we can place Jessica in this vehicle headed towards the Blue Mountains, but we cannot ascertain her movements beyond there.
Investigators have been told Jess is a friendly, approachable person known to seek lifts with people she didn't necessarily know.
"It's been almost six months without anyone seeing or speaking with Jess, and we want to speak to anyone who may have had any interaction with her on the night of Monday November 28 into the following morning.
"The reality is that detectives are investigating all lines of inquiry, including whether she has met with foul play," Det Supt Doherty said.
Investigations under Strike Force Keder are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
