The Blue Mountains community will have the chance to learn more about the upcoming Voice referendum at a town hall meeting at the Blue Mountains Hub in Springwood.
Organised by Federal Macquarie MP Susan Templeman and Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill, the panel discussion will include Indigenous film director, writer and producer, Rachel Perkins.
The community town hall meeting will be held on Sunday, April 30, at 3pm at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub, 106 Macquarie Road, Springwood. It will also be streamed online for anyone unable to make it in person.
This interactive event aims to educate and inform the local community about the Voice Referendum and its potential impact on Indigenous Australians.
"I am delighted to be collaborating with mayor Mark Greenhill to make this event possible, and honoured to have Rachel Perkins, an exceptional communicator and storyteller, having this conversation with people in the Blue Mountains," said Ms Templeman.
"This town hall meeting is an opportunity for the community to come together, learn, and engage in a constructive conversation about the Voice Referendum and its potential impact," she said.
Councillor Greenhill said he was proud to be part of an event that supported a First Nations perspective.
"We want to walk with traditional owners, and the broader Aboriginal community, to build a more positive future based on truth, respect and recognition of traditional ownership.
"A First Nations Voice to Parliament is a key step in this process. I urge the community to attend this important event, which continues that conversation."
The town hall is a free ticketed event, with online registration required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/615391310977
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.