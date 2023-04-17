The Blue Mountains' first TEDx event is set to take place on June 30 in the heart of Katoomba at the community hall.
Speaker applications have recently closed, and curator Niall Clerkin has his work cut out sifting through the huge number of submissions that have come through from the local community.
"The calibre of applicants we've received makes me wish we had two days to run TEDxKatoomba, but alas TEDx events have consistent guidelines. Our challenge is to reflect TED's philosophy of presenting a diverse program of ideas in a single day."
The event's success hinges on support from the community, from businesses, from people willing to give time and resources. With the work of shaping the program underway, the volunteer team is also busy with logistics.
Financial Partners are needed to enable an event like TEDx, but TED also has very strict rules around maintaining independence in the programming. Global TED and TEDx partners include BMW, IBM and Samsung but Australian events depend on Australian partnerships.
"Nothing happens in a vacuum," said Mr Clerkin. "When Bernard Fehon of Fehon Strategy & Design first approached us he described his business philosophy as 'different thinking for powerful change' and I thought this conversation might go somewhere. And it did."
Fehon Strategy and Design became the first TEDxKatoomba platinum partner soon thereafter and their partnership has given the project a solid footing. As a strategy consulting business, they are well placed to both assist the team and leverage the brand.
When asked about why he was so proactive in supporting TEDxKatoomba, Mr Fehon said: "Many people fear change, but the reality is that you can only improve things by changing them. We all want improvement - the difficult thing is agreeing what those improvements should be. I hope that TEDxKatoomba will start some powerful conversations that help us develop a better community here in the Blue Mountains. Fehon Strategy and Design is proud to be a platinum sponsor of TEDxKatoomba."
Bernard Fehon isn't alone in believing in the power of TEDx coming to the Blue Mountains. ACM, publisher of the Blue Mountains Gazette came on board as media partner very early on to help spread the word to its readership.
Regional sales manager Brad Edwards said: "We strongly believe that the TEDx platform has the power to inspire thought and action through the sharing of ideas and proudly support this event within the Blue Mountains community. We hope that what Niall and Wei Clerkin have spearheaded will be the first of many more of these events to come."
Mr Clerkin said: "An ambitious event like TEDxKatoomba is only possible with support from partners, and it is a great opportunity for businesses to align with a globally recognised brand like TEDx. It signals to customers that they hold the same ideals and values."
More partners are being onboarded but there are only limited number of partnerships available, contact the team via www.tedxkatoomba.com.
The final program will be unveiled soon with limited tickets available for sale. Stay up to date by following "TEDxKatoomba" on Facebook and sign up on the website.
