Hunter Heart Safe trains Katoomba RFS in CPR

Hospital staff from Newcastle visited Katoomba recently to teach Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers how to respond to cardiac arrest.
The meetup was brought about by conversations between Katoomba RFS volunteer Anthony Black and his daughter - Remi, a nurse at John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
It was after Mr Black witnessed a cardiac arrest while working that the wheels were set in motion to connect the two emergency services for a day of workshops.
"It actually kind of started by us talking about that, and then he snowballed the idea into us showing other people how to do it," said Ms Black.
The nurse is part of a volunteer charity program known as Hunter Heart Safe where doctors, nurses and paramedics travel to share their CPR knowledge and skills.
With this in mind, Ms Black said suggesting a visit to the Mountains was the obvious choice.
On April 15, Hunter Heart Health trainers attended the Katoomba Fire Control Centre to run two workshops.
The program, usually run for businesses and community groups, focuses on cardiac arrest, basic skills, and the importance of bystander response.
Doctor Mark Miller is an emergency specialist at John Hunter Hospital, and led the workshops on the day.
"The origin of this was we're all healthcare workers who work [normally] in emergency departments who see a lot of people come in through the door, who've had no bystander efforts to resuscitate them, who don't do well, [and] commonly die," he said.
"So our investment in the community is to try and improve outcomes in cardiac arrest, because at the moment... of the 30,000 people or so in Australia every year that have a sudden cardiac arrest, only about 10 per cent survive."
He said that increasingly, volunteer fire rescue organisations are being called upon as first responders.
Mr Black felt the day of workshops was a resounding success in improving the skills of the RFS volunteers.
"The overwhelming response from RFS participants in the workshop was that after the workshop they felt confident to administer CPR and use the AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) as taught so well by the Hunter Heart Safe trainers," he said.
Dr Miller said the most important message for cardiac arrest bystanders is "call, push, shock"; as in call 000, push on their chest, and shock with an AED if available.
To support Hunter Heart Health, you can donate through their website at https://hunterheartsafe.com/. Chest compressions can also be learned through this website.
