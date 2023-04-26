Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Hunter Heart Safe trains Katoomba RFS in CPR

TW
By Tom Walker
April 26 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hospital staff from Newcastle visited Katoomba recently to teach Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers how to respond to cardiac arrest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.