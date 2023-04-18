Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Ultra-Trail Australia founding runner looks back on 15 years of history

Updated April 19 2023 - 9:16am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB is celebrating its 15th anniversary, growing from humble beginnings to becoming the second largest trail running event in the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.