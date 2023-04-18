Council launches new clothing and textile recovery program

Blue Mountains residents can now recycle and repurpose their clothing and textiles for free.
The council has partnered with Upcycle for Better (U4B) to install a textile recovery bin at both the Blaxland and Katoomba waste management facilities.
The bins take clothes of any kind, accessories such as belts, hats and shoes, as well as home and outdoor soft furnishings, towels, sheets, cushions, and even soft toys.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "We have a highly engaged community that is passionate about sustainable living, which means there is always a desire for more recycling options.
"Our Waste and Sustainability team are always investigating ways we can support that passion and the launch of the new textile recovery program is another way we're helping the community work towards zero waste and enable the circular economy."
The bins are free to use and the benefit of them is that there is zero waste. All items dropped in the bins will be sorted and reused by U4B in different ways, depending on their condition:
Clothing and textile waste is a significant contributor of landfill in Australia. On average, each Australian buys over 14 kilograms of new clothing each year with the majority going to landfill (AFC NCPSS Data Report 2022).
Find out more about the textile recovery bins at bmcc.nsw.gov.au/waste.
