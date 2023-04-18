Blue Mountains Gazette
Planetary Health collaboration secures $1.135 million to mitigate disaster risk in Blue Mountains and Lithgow

April 18 2023 - 6:00pm
Blue Mountains City Councillor Mick Fell, Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman and Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle. Picture supplied
Blue Mountains City Councillor Mick Fell, Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman and Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle. Picture supplied

The Blue Mountains and Lithgow Bioregional Collaboration for Planetary Health has succeeded in gaining $1.135 million in funding for a range of projects to build resilience to natural disasters.

