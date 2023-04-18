New name, same caring and compassionate Blue Mountains funeral services Advertising Feature

Tom Dooley and his daughter Asha can help you plan the perfect family farewell. Picture supplied

We get to understand your needs and your vision - Asha Dooley

Blue Mountains Funerals has served the people of the region for close to 100 years.

They have been a staple in the mountains that people can trust to deliver the highest quality funeral services.

For the past decade the business has been owned by the Dooley family with Tom Dooley and his daughter Asha running the operation.

Asha said over the past decade their family has been honoured to service thousands of families, many more than once.

"During the same time, we have also owned and operated Grace Funerals in Emu Plains in conjunction with the Blue Mountains Funerals brand in Springwood," Asha said.

"Both brands have become synonymous with quality and care.



"We have always been a family run business in which you will be in contact with our small highly trained team whether you were at Grace or Blue Mountains Funerals."

In line with that Blue Mountains Funerals will be renamed Grace Funerals - Blue Mountains.

"Other than the name and the logo, nothing changes," Asha said.

"When you come into our Grace Funerals - Blue Mountains office in Springwood you will still meet with Louise to plan your funeral service.



"On the day of the funeral, you will still be cared for by Tom, Asha and the full team who will ensure the service is delivered in the way in which it was planned."

At Grace Funerals they consider themselves to be more than a funeral home.

"We are a family business that invites your family to be part of ours as we take you through the process of creating a special farewell," Asha said.

"For years we've delivered outstanding funerals to families in the Blue Mountains, Greater Penrith District and now in Sydney's Lower North Shore. We begin simply by listening, taking the time to get to know you and your loved one: the stories, the memories, the character. We get to understand your needs and your vision.

"We creatively bring that to life with style and precision, whether that be a simple chapel service or a 'spare no expense' large scale event in a unique location.

"Seeing the happiness we bring to families when they are able to say goodbye in their own unique authentic way is truly heart-warming."

You will find Grace Funerals at 5 Raymond Lane, Springwood and 61 Great Western Highway, Emu Plains.

