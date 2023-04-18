Fairmont Resort at Leura is the perfect place to make your dream wedding day come true Advertising Feature

No matter the style of wedding you would like the team at Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains can arrange it in their beautiful venue. Picture Andy Mac Photography

Set amid the backdrop of the majestic Jamison Valley, Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains provides the perfect combination of wonder and romance with an ambience sure to make any special occasion a dream come true.

Whether you prefer a casual, traditional or more lavish affair to celebrate the proposal, engagement, or your dream wedding, the team at Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains will help guide you and ensure that your special day is uniquely yours and breathtaking in every way.

The experienced staff strive to provide excellent service to couples and their guests, along with offering state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional catering options.

The resort is a full-service venue with the ability to cater for anything from 30 guests up to 850.

There is a choice of indoor or outdoor locations: from the traditional Grand Ballroom to the majestic lakeside, or the stunning Jamison Valley Green which offers the ideal backdrop for a romantic mountain wedding and can also serve as an elegant setting for an intimate, alfresco reception.

The Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains not only has stunning views but offers luxury accommodation and resort facilities for the couple and wedding party.



Each of the 224 rooms or suites has its own character. Choose from either panoramic views of the Jamison Valley - part of the World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains National Park - or the evergreen gardens and walkways. These rooms offer a superb blend of comfort and style.



Choose from the Fairmont Room, Superior Room, Courtyard Room or Deluxe Rooms. Or for more space and indulgence you may prefer one of the beautiful suites.



And for an extra treat you can visit the Ubika Day Spa, an on-site spa offering a restful retreat for anyone in need of some relaxation and special pampering.



There are several dining options including an extraordinary new venue - No. 1 Sublime Pt - which features picturesque views across the valley and a quirky whiskey bar called Two Doctors Whiskey Tavern.

The resort also plays host to an endless array of activities including an opportunity to enjoy a few rounds at Leura golf course or have some frozen fun at Blue Mountains ice skating rink. From the serene to the extreme there are activities for all.

With a range of wedding and beverages packages, along with attentive personalised service, the team will ensure your wedding is a perfect day full of wonderful memories.