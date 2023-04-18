Anzac Day salutes the courage and bravery of those soldiers who fought at Gallipoli.
They may have suffered defeat but their courage spawned a legend that is still observed to this day.
Those original Anzacs were volunteers from the First Australian Imperial Force.
They had just completed training in Egypt when they were called to serve alongside British and French troops sailing up the Dardanelles Strait.
Their ultimate aim was to capture the Gallipoli Peninsula, then under German and Ottoman control, through the sea route of the strait, a vital stretch of water connecting the Black Sea with the Aegean.
Those original Diggers must have been frightened and confused when they disembarked on the thin strip of beach known as Gaba Tepe on April 25, 1915.
It was still dark and chilly as the boats disgorged about 20,000 Australian soldiers just before dawn.
By nightfall, 747 of those soldiers would lie dead on the beach or close by in the surrounding steep cliffs.
Their commanding officers had underestimated the determination of the enemy Turks under the command of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who later became the founding president of the Turkish republic.
But the Australians and New Zealanders fought on.
These "worthy sons of the Empire" fought piecemeal battles under mixed orders.
The Turks, perched atop the surrounding hills, took pot-shots at the troops.
Despite the seeming impossibility of Winston Churchill's Dardanelles war plan, fighting on the peninsula dragged on for eight-and-a-half months.
In that time, 44,070 Allied troops were killed, 8709 of whom were Australians.
The first Anzac Day was held on April 25, 1916, when every state held ceremonies to honour the fallen. Anzac Day has grown to honour all who have served in wars and peacekeeping operations.
Between 120,000 and 136,000 Australian horses served overseas during World War I but for quarantine reasons none of them were allowed to return, except one.
Sandy was ridden by the Commanding Officer of the 1st Australian Division, Major General William Throsby Bridges, for 20 days in Gallipoli.
Sandy was a New South Waler horse, bred for Australia's extreme climate and challenging work conditions.
Known as Walers, they were a combination of Thoroughbred, Arab, Cape of Good Hope horses plus Timor pony and Clydesdale.
Walers were originally considered a type rather than a breed but they were a preferred military horse and had great endurance.
Sandy was one of 61,000 horses shipped to Gallipoli. He was one of the few that went ashore because Lieutenant General William Birdwood decided they were not required.
Major General Bridges landed in Gallipoli on April 25, 1915. His was the first division ashore at Anzac Cove.
A sniper severed his femoral artery on May 15 during an inspection. He was evacuated to the ship's hospital on May 18 but died the same day. He was 54.
The Major General was initially buried in Alexandria, Egypt. However his returns were sent to Australia later that year, making him the only Australian killed in World War I to have his remains returned to Australia.
Major General Sir William Throsby Bridges KCB, CMG was buried at the Royal Military College, Duntroon, which he was instrumental in establishing.
Military legend has it a dying Bridges asked for his beloved Sandy to be sent home.
On his return to Egypt Sandy came under the care of Australian Army Veterinary Corp's Captain Leslie Whitefield in August 1915 and the pair travelled to France in March 1916.
Australia's then defence minister George Pearce called for Sandy's return to Australia in October 1917.
In May 1918, accompanied by Private Archibald Jordan, Sandy went from the Australian Veterinary Hospital in Calais to the remount depot at Swaythling in England.
Veterinary observation declared him free of disease so he could board the freighter Booral in September 1918.
Sandy arrived in Melbourne in November and was turned out to graze at the Maribyrnong defence site. Increasingly debilitated and blind, Sandy was put down in May 1923.
World War I - supposedly "the war to end all wars" - claimed up to 40 million lives, soldiers and civilians. No matter our age, how beyond belief such an apocalypse seems, we should never forget the cost of a generation lost.
We honour those who paid the supreme sacrifice on sacred days - Anzac Day on April 25, the date the original Anzacs landed at Gallipoli - and Remembrance Day, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Germany's surrender on November 11th, 1918, ended one of the deadliest wars in history. It led to seismic societal and geopolitical change, revolutions and, of course, another world war and the Holocaust.
The 1914-1918 war profoundly changed Australia too. Of a nation of five million, 416,809 men enlisted, of whom almost 62,000 were killed and 156,000 wounded, gassed or taken prisoner.
Many Anzacs - up to 18,000 - have no known grave. But we have our symbols to honour all victims of that ghastly war: the Flanders red poppies, the first to bloom on the blood-soaked Western Front; rosemary which grows on the Gallipoli peninsula and is an ancient symbol of remembrance; our avenues of honour and war memorials in practically every town around the nation.
And the most poignant of them all, the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, with its soul-stirring Hall of Memory.
The Hall of Memory features 15 stunning stained-glass panels, each symbolising one of the quintessential qualities displayed by Australians in war. They were created by Victorian artist Mervyn Napier Waller CMG OBE, who lost his right arm after being wounded on the Western Front in 1917.
Waller learnt to use his left arm and became an acclaimed stained-glass artist, muralist and mosaicist.
By the time the Hall of Memory opened in 1941, after years of delays, World War II had begun. The hall's mosaics, painstakingly created by Napier and his team, were dedicated to the fallen of that war.
As you gaze up in wonder at Napier's masterpieces, you are standing by the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier, at the still point of all remembrance.
CHILDREN waving flags and relatives wearing medals are now a familiar sight in any Anzac Day march.
While this special time commemorates those who fell at Gallipoli, Anzac Day has broadened to honour those who have served in other wars, those who supported the war effort from home and ex-servicewomen.
Since the end of World War I, Australia has fought in 10 wars, including World War II (1939-45), the Korean War (1950-53), Vietnam War (1965-73), Gulf War (1990-91), War in Afghanistan (2001-21), Iraq War (2003-09) and the intervention in the Syrian Civil War (2014-17).
Ex-servicemen and women from these theatres of conflict are now part of the march, a key part of Anzac Day.
The RSL traditionally organises the Anzac Day march.
Marches are led by World War II veterans, followed by navy/army/air force personnel, civilians supporting Australian troops, descendants of Australian veterans, Commonwealth and allies.
Authorities recognise the importance of including these other servicemen and women on Anzac Day, especially since the last surviving Anzac (Alec Campbell) died in 2002.
So our connection to Gallipoli (and the more than 8000 soldiers who died in that campaign) continues through the tradition of Anzac Day.
Anzac Day (April 25) commemorates the Gallipoli campaign, which began at dawn and was part of a plan to allow Allied ships to pass through the Dardanelles, capture Constantinople (now Istanbul) and ultimately keep Ottoman Turkey out of the war.
Martyrs' Day is commemorated in Turkey on March 18, the anniversary of a key win against the Allies during the Gallipoli campaign. Martyrs' Day commemorates all compatriots who died for the country.
The first Anzac Day was held on October 13, 1915, in Adelaide.
It replaced the eight-hour day holiday and was more a "patriotic carnival" aimed at recruiting troops into World War I than the solemn occasion it later became.
The true Anzac Day was held on April 25, 1916, a year after the Gallipoli landings.
The public holiday remained in Australia throughout the 1920s, and as World War II loomed, the "sons of Anzacs" were welcomed.
For those who served and their relatives, the march, or parade, is crucial to keeping the Anzac spirit alive. But civilians also want to mark the day and remember those who fell.
They will line the streets, wave, and clap the march or wear a sprig of rosemary in their buttonholes.
Poppies traditionally are worn on November 11, Remembrance Day, to remember those who fell on the battlefields of Belgium and France.
And as we remember all the men and women who have served, we also thank those currently serving
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman reflects on what Anzac Day means to her:
"Every Anzac Day, even when a pandemic restricted our ability to come together, Australians find a way to unite on April 25 to honour those who served in World War 1.
"ANZAC was the name given to a combined force of Australian Imperial Force and New Zealand Army troops who landed on Turkey's Gallipoli Peninsula at around dawn on Sunday, April 25, 1915 barely nine months after WW1 began.
"More than 100 years later, Anzac Day gives us the opportunity to honour and remember all Australians who gave their lives while serving our country in any war or struggle throughout the history of our nation.
"Like many Australians, Anzac Day causes me to have personal reflections of members of my own family who served our country.
"Both my grandfathers fought in WW1. Leslie Templeman was 23 when he joined the 3rd Battalion and Ray Axtens was 17 when he wrote to his parents expressing his wish to volunteer and serve in the army.
"He would sign up as soon as he turned 18, in 1915, and being a skilled horseman he enlisted in the 12th Light Horse Regiment.
"Ray went first to Egypt and then to the trenches on the Western Front with the 8th Machine Gun brigade.
"He was gassed but was one of the lucky ones who survived. Leslie was in Belgium, surrounded by mud and horror.
"So many of these family stories, from every conflict since, deserve to be remembered and shared.
"And as we remember all the men and women who have served, we also thank those currently serving. They, and their families, make sacrifices for our security.
"The links between Australia became even stronger this year with the help our RAAF and emergency services provided to Turkiye following their earthquake.
"To farewell that emergency team, and welcome them home standing alongside the Ambassador for Turkiye, was a privilege for me as the representative of the Australian Government.
"And it will equally be a privilege to stand at Anzac Day ceremonies around the electorate of Macquarie to mark the legacy of those first Anzacs which lives on in our hearts.
"Lest we forget."