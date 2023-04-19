World's collide in Omega Ensemble's second tour for 2023 in what promises to be an unforgettable world event. The program will feature one of the most influential composers of the 20th century, Krzysztof Penderecki with his darkly rich Sinfonietta No. 2, and Henryk Gorecki's explosive Concerto for Harpsichord and Strings, both dazzling masterworks that defy expectations while embracing the Rococo flair and theatricality of the Baroque.