The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre is delighted to present Omega Ensemble - Continuo.
Audiences will be spellbound with the ensemble's musical storytelling of soul-bearing improvisations, vivacious virtuosity, and exuberant affectations. Baroque goes ballistic in this unmissable premiere performance.
Omega Ensemble has been hailed as "the best chamber music outfit in town" by the Sydney Morning Herald and "one of Australia's most exciting and forward-thinking ensembles" by Limelight.
World's collide in Omega Ensemble's second tour for 2023 in what promises to be an unforgettable world event. The program will feature one of the most influential composers of the 20th century, Krzysztof Penderecki with his darkly rich Sinfonietta No. 2, and Henryk Gorecki's explosive Concerto for Harpsichord and Strings, both dazzling masterworks that defy expectations while embracing the Rococo flair and theatricality of the Baroque.
At the centre of this performance is a world premiere by multi-Grammy Award winner and youngest recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for music Caroline Shaw, who music moves among roles, genres, and mediums, imagining world of sound that has never been heard before but always existed.
Omega Ensemble - Continuo is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Saturday. April 29 at 7.30pm. Tickets: standard $45, concession $40, student $20. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/omega-ensemble/
